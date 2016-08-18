Published On: Thu, Aug 18th, 2016

Bigger than a sandwich

You haven’t seen a BIG tomato until you’ve seen this Super Steak tomato weighing 2.5 pounds. It was grown by Christine Elgin of Elamsville, who said she had to pick it because it was breaking the vine.tomato

