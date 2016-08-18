Bigger than a sandwich

You haven’t seen a BIG tomato until you’ve seen this Super Steak tomato weighing 2.5 pounds. It was grown by Christine Elgin of Elamsville, who said she had to pick it because it was breaking the vine.
enterprise -
(Required)
(Will not be published)
(Required)
(Optional)
XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>