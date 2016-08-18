Call for entries made in JEB Stuart Art show

Share This





















Entry forms are now available for the 41st annual JEB Stuart Art Show to be held at the Reynolds Homestead September 1 through October 28. Art will be accepted August 21-24.

The fall show is for adults only; a Reynolds Homestead Student Show will be held in March and April.

“We hope this will allow local art teachers to work with students throughout the year to develop pieces for exhibition. This will also allow for a student focus in the spring,” said senior program manager Lisa Martin. “Our first student show this past spring was a huge success.”

To be eligible for the show, artists must be 18 years of age or older and must reside in Patrick, Surry, Stokes, Henry, Franklin, Floyd or Carroll Counties. In addition, any native of Patrick Country—regardless of current residence—may enter; and any member of the local arts organization Bull Mountain Arts may enter as well.

All work submitted must be original and completed within the past three years; it also may not have been shown in a previous JEB Stuart Art Show. Each artist may enter two works in any medium.

The non-refundable entry fee is $25 per artist (covers both pieces); any member of Bull Mountain Arts will pay a $20 fee.

Art is accepted in the following categories: oil and acrylic painting; watercolors, drawings, pastels, and mixed 2D media; photography (altered and unaltered); and 3D: wood and pottery, fiber and jewelry, and other 3D.

Art will be accepted on the following days and times in the rear of the Continuing Education Center: Sunday, August 21, 1 to 5 p.m.; Monday, August 22, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, August 23, noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, August 24, 3 to 7 p.m. Entries will not be accepted at any other times or locations.

Entry forms are available on the Reynolds Homestead website: www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu and at local arts organizations and libraries. For more information about the show, please contact show director Lisa Martin at 276-694-7181, extension 22.

“Last year we had our biggest and best show ever,” said Martin, “and we are looking forward to seeing the wonderful art being exhibited this year.”

The JEB Stuart Show awards nearly $2,000 in cash and prizes to local artists. The show opening and awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, September 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.