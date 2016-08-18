Man charged with attempted capital murder and arson

Share This





















A Stuart man has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of arson, according to a news release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Thurman Lee Linster, 58, is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bail.

The incident began on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, when deputies were called to a mobile home on Heavenly Lane to investigate a report of a male suspect who was threatening to ignite a container of gasoline, Smith said.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Linster had allegedly come to the location searching for two residents of the mobile home, with plans to set it on fire and kill the two occupants, Smith said.

Smith said Linster did ignite the fire, but one of the residents was able to extinguish the fire before the home became fully engulfed.

Linster was arrested at the scene.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to the crime is urged to contact him at 276-692-7012, or Major Garry Brown, the lead investigator on the case, at 276-692-7015.