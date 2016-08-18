Sheriff reports arrests
Sheriff Dan Smith reported the following arrests:
• Brian Lee Scott, 30, of Patrick Springs, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of assault on a family member.
Deputy J.G. Pickerel made the arrest.
• Sara Anne Scott, 25, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of assault on a family member, third or subsequent offense.
Deputy Pickerel made the arrest.
• Jeremiah Zeus Morris, 40, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of revocation of probation.
Lt. R.S. Coleman made the arrest.
• Amanda Chappell Spangler, 36, of Ridgeway, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of shoplifting.
Lt. Coleman made the arrest.
• Joey Allen Dalton Sr., 41, of Ararat, was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of probation violation.
Deputy B. Webb made the arrest.
• Pierre Quartez Scales, 25, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 12 on a charge of failure to appear in court.
Deputy Lewis Carroll Jr. made the arrest.
• Eric Lee Baliles, 38, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 12 on a charge of probation violation.
The Rocky Mount Police Department made the arrest for Patrick County.
• Deborah Lynn Mullins, 50, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 5 on a charge of shoplifting.
Deputy Pickerel made the arrest.
• Jack R. Eanes Sr., 65, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of assault on a family member.
Deputy Pickerel made the arrest.
• Tyrece Omar Penn, 24, of Spencer, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of shoplifting.
Deputy C.K. Meredith made the arrest.
• Justin Adam Pinkston, 31, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of assault on a family member.
Deputy Pickerel made the arrest.
• Clarence Lee Martin, 52, of Patrick Springs, was arrested Aug. 8 on a capias for failure to appear in court.
Sgt. Ricky Rorrer made the arrest.