Sheriff reports arrests

Sheriff Dan Smith reported the following arrests:

• Brian Lee Scott, 30, of Patrick Springs, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of assault on a family member.

Deputy J.G. Pickerel made the arrest.

• Sara Anne Scott, 25, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of assault on a family member, third or subsequent offense.

Deputy Pickerel made the arrest.

• Jeremiah Zeus Morris, 40, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of revocation of probation.

Lt. R.S. Coleman made the arrest.

• Amanda Chappell Spangler, 36, of Ridgeway, was arrested Aug. 9 on a charge of shoplifting.

Lt. Coleman made the arrest.

• Joey Allen Dalton Sr., 41, of Ararat, was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of probation violation.

Deputy B. Webb made the arrest.

• Pierre Quartez Scales, 25, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 12 on a charge of failure to appear in court.

Deputy Lewis Carroll Jr. made the arrest.

• Eric Lee Baliles, 38, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 12 on a charge of probation violation.

The Rocky Mount Police Department made the arrest for Patrick County.

• Deborah Lynn Mullins, 50, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 5 on a charge of shoplifting.

Deputy Pickerel made the arrest.

• Jack R. Eanes Sr., 65, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of assault on a family member.

Deputy Pickerel made the arrest.

• Tyrece Omar Penn, 24, of Spencer, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of shoplifting.

Deputy C.K. Meredith made the arrest.

• Justin Adam Pinkston, 31, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of assault on a family member.

Deputy Pickerel made the arrest.

• Clarence Lee Martin, 52, of Patrick Springs, was arrested Aug. 8 on a capias for failure to appear in court.

Sgt. Ricky Rorrer made the arrest.