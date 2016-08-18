Woman charged with attempted murder

Share This





















A Stuart woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of child endangerment and one count of assault on a family member, following a domestic disturbance, according to a news release from Sheriff Dan Smith.

The incident began just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening when Deputy Dustin Foley was dispatched to Russell Gunter Drive off Dangler Mountain Road south of Stuart.

Foley’s investigation found that Betsy Lynn Irvin, 30, and her ex-husband, Junior Ray Cardwell, had become involved in a heated argument over the custody of their children.

During the altercation, Irvin allegedly assaulted Cardwell and subsequently fired several shots at the vehicle that Cardwell was driving, the sheriff said.

Cardwell, his mother, and his two children were inside the vehicle when Irvin fired the shots, Smith said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Smith said a firearm was recovered at the scene. Irvin was arrested by Deputy Foley and is being held without bail in the Patrick County Jail.

The investigation is continuing, Smith said.