Bassett man arrested on drug charges

Share This





















A Bassett man has been arrested on drug charges, according to a report from Sheriff Dan Smith.

• Bradley Keith Cassell, 31, was arrested Aug. 15 on one indictment count of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance and four indictment counts of sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He was also charged with probation violation.

Deputy Mica Conner made the arrest.

Sheriff Smith also reported the following arrests:

• Joshua T. Hambrick, 25, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny of property, and failure to appear in court.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest for Patrick County.

• Allen Eugene Slate Jr., 31, of Bassett, was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of failure to appear in court.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest for Patrick County.

• Philgene Montgomery Jr., 44, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of failure to appear for a preliminary hearing.

Deputy J.D. Hubbard made the arrest.

• Carvey Lee Tatum, 58, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of driving while intoxicated, first offense, and driving a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license. Lt. R.S. Coleman made the arrest. • Jeremy L.

Humble, 39, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of failure to appear in court.

Deputy Brad Holt made the arrest.

• Catlin Joe Moncus, 31, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of probation violation.

Sgt. R. Bowling made the arrest.

• John Robert Dalton Sr., 46, of Ararat, was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of probation violation.

Deputy M. Craig made the arrest.

• Rhonda Kay Phillips, 57, of Ferrum, was arrested Aug. 19 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, first offense.

Deputy D.L. Foley made the arrest.

• Donny Ray Harris, 35, of Martinsville, was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of probation violation.

Lt. Mark Sowder made the arrest.

• Joseph Edwin Clements, 30, of Charlotte, N.C., was arrested Aug. 19 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, first offense.

Deputy C.K. Meredith made the arrest. • Clarence Lee Martin, 52, of Rocky Mount, was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of driving a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, third or subsequent offense.

State Trooper N.D. Martin made the arrest. • Zachary Dalton Scales, 20, of Ararat, was arrested Aug. 21 on a charge of assault on a family member.

Deputy J.D. Hubbard made the arrest. • Seth Daniel Palmer, 32, of Axton, was arrested Aug. 21 on a charge of failure to appear in court.

The Martinsville Police Department made the arrest for Patrick County.