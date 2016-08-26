Front Porch Fest set for Labor Day weekend

Share This





















In just a few short weeks some of the best bands on the east coast will convene at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart for the eighth annual Front Porch Fest.

Always on Labor Day weekend, the festival will feature local, regional, and national bands to raise money and awareness for local charities such as Caring Hearts Free Clinic and Patrick County Community Food Bank. National talents: Zac Deputy, The Hip Abduction, Laura Reed, The AJ Ghent Band, Dangermuffin, The Trongone Band, Empire Strikes Brass, Roots of a Rebellion, The Get Right Band, Billy Woods, Fire My Spirit Productions and Kate Rudy and the Boys will join local and regional favorites: Big Daddy Love, Groovascape, Ombrew, Oh Brother Where Am I?, Slick Jr. and the Reactors, Erin and the Wildfire, Funk Shway and the Dojo Birds, Threesound, Will Overman Band, The Cornerstone, Left Hip Pocket, Maya Burgess and Surry Line bringing great music and an almost magical feeling to the mountains of Patrick County.

On two stages with no overlapping sets, the music will flow, with a plethora of genres represented from folk to reggae, Americana to soul, rock to bluegrass/newgrass to…well, some of the bands can’t even be classified in current genre labels! It is widely thought that some of the great national bands of the future have played at Front Porch Fest or will at future festivals. The talent selection is wide and generally right on. Evolving from a friends and family gathering to a great smaller festival, Front Porch Fest has gained a reputation as a popular festival for festy goers and bands alike. The adults aren’t the only ones who enjoy Front Porch Fest—it is a very family friendly festival, with a complete children’s activity schedule throughout the weekend. The kids can make crafts, play music, and enjoy a wide variety of activities in the recently renovated kids’ area.

There is a children’s parade, during which band members march throughout the festival grounds with the kids. A wide variety of vendors participate in the festival, so lots of popular items are available for purchase, including great food and beverages and quality merchandise.

The festival is presented by One Family Productions, a 501(c)3 non profit organization, created with the mission to highlight community initiatives that work to improve lives and eliminate poverty in the local area.

This mission is accomplished by bringing high quality arts and entertainment to the region, creating a positive impact on the local economy and broadening the community’s worldview. For full details visit Frontporchfest.com, and find Front Porch Fest on social media outlets Facebook, Twitter, and #FPF8 on InstaGram.