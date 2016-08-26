National Park Service to celebrate 100th anniversary

Share This





















When the National Park Service was created in 1916 to “conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and wildlife, and to provide for their enjoyment by means as will leave them unimpaired for future generations,” there were only a handful of National Parks.

Now there are 412 units in the Park Service including such diverse places as seashores, monuments, historic sites and great natural wonders. Of all of these, the Blue Ridge Parkway is the most visited.

Join the National Park Rangers at old Mabry Mill Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a 100th anniversary celebration day of fun and enjoyment with music, food, games and activities for the children, demonstrations and tours for everyone.

Mabry Mill is located at milepost 176 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, between the Floyd and Meadows of Dan entrances. The restaurant at Mabry Mill will also be having special activities at its location next door to the old mill.

Park Rangers are on duty from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily through October presenting 20th Century cultural demonstrations. Brief talks on the history and importance of Mabry Mill are held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12:30 and 3 p.m. In addition, local musicians play mountain music on site every Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the sorghum shed.

For more information, call the Parkway Visitor Center at (540) 745-9662 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday.