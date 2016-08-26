Politicians visit Va. Peach Festival

Congressman Morgan Griffith and Del. Charles Poindexter, both Republicans running for re-election this November, visited the Virginia Peach Festival Friday to meet and greet constituents, shake hands, and encourage voters to vote for the G.O.P. (Photos by Linda Hylton)
At the Democratic Party booth at the Virginia Peach Festival, candidate Derek Kitts met people and asked them to vote for Democrats in November. Kitts is pictured with Carolyn Harnsberger and William Hines. Kitts says he is a “fighting veteran for the fighting Ninth,” having served two terms in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He is the recipient of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.