SOL scores show double-digit gains

The results of the Virginia Department of Education Standards of Learning (SOL) tests for 2015-2016 indicate significant improvements in all schools in Patrick County, according to Dr. William Sroufe, division superintendent.

Based on DOE historical data and this year’s preliminary data from the 2012-2013 through 2015-2016 school years, Patrick County’s reading SOL pass rate increased from slightly more than 72% to slightly over 84%, Sroufe said.

In the same time frame, math SOL scores improved from 71% to 88%. “We have refocused our attention to the intentional instruction of our students, Sroufe said. “We have been looking and analyzing our data. We look at our strengths and weaknesses, and adjust our instruction, and any time you get double-digit gains, you know you are on the right track.

“If you look at the averages across the commonwealth, Patrick County continues to excel and exceed state averages in all core date,” Sroufe said. “The average for reading across Virginia is 80%, while Patrick County is 84%. The average for math across Virginia is 80%, while Patrick County is 88%.

“Student scores for history averaged 86% across the commonwealth, while Patrick County is 88%. Student scores for science across Virginia are 83%, while Patrick County is 89%,” Sroufe said. “We have a dedicated community that values education, and each of our building leaders feels the same,” Sroufe said. “Our students’ success comes first, and we work toward making each day better than the last.”

“As shown through increased student achievement, our team based an ongoing focus on aligning what we teach, adjusting how we teach it, and reflecting on student progress,” said Dr. Cyndi C. Williams, assistant superintendent of instruction. “Our team continues to improve how we serve students and families as we move into a new school year. We strive every day for the best for our students and are proud of their accomplishments.”

Shannon Brown, instructional coordinator, said the school system has “implemented new instructional strategies that increased student engagement and helped students develop deeper critical thinking in all subject areas.”

Marcie Murphy, Stuart Elementary School principal, said “we saw great gains in our reading SOL scores which we attribute to the teachers’ use of leveled library resources for guided reading instruction. SES faculty, staff, and students set high expectations for themselves and worked diligently all year to meet their goals.”

According to Dee Owens, Woolwine Elementary School principal, “Woolwine Elementary continues to put students first! Our teachers are dedicated and continue to put an emphasis on student learning, growth and achievement. Our school is fortunate to have the support of a great community, and we continually strive to ensure students have the support and opportunities for learning. Together with great students, we are successful!”

“Patrick Springs Primary School is very excited to have performed well in both math and reading on the SOL tests,” said Jeannie King, principal of PSPS. “This is attributed to our wonderful students, staff, parents, community volunteers, and the division emphasizing the importance of putting lessons before students that are aligned with high academic standards that include the materials students need to be successful like more reading tests and computer technology.”

King added that “smaller class sizes also attributed to the success rate for our third graders.”

“PSPS continues to be thankful for the support from our parents, PTO, community lunch and study buddy programs, central office staff, and others who generously give time and resources to our school,” King said.

Kirk Renegar, principal of Hardin Reynolds Memorial School, said “the 2015-2016 school year was tremendous for HRMS. Our students put forth a supreme effort from start to finish with support from their community and families. The investment by the staff could not have been greater, and the results certainly bear that out. We look forward to continuing to grow our students and improve our collective performance.”

Sandra Clement, principal of Blue Ridge Elementary School, said BRES has continued to see a positive shift in math scores over the last three years and yet had not experienced the growth in reading performance until the 2016 spring testing session.

“This year our reading scores improved by seven percentage points,” Clement said. “We are so proud of our students. Teachers, staff and instructional volunteers have worked so diligently to ensure the academic success that we finally experienced. We appreciate parents and community members who are so vested in our learners.”

Meadows of Dan Elementary School has continued to show great growth in SOL performance, according to Principal Jason Wood. Over the past two years, math SOL scores have improved from 75% to a projected 95% while reading scores have improved from 69% to a projected 95%.

“This can be attributed to the hard work our students and staff put in daily,” Wood said. “At Meadows of Dan we truly attempt to reach the individual needs of all our students and ensure all students are successful.”

Patrick County High School Principal Kenneth “Trey” Cox emphasized that the success of PCHS came from “the diligence and dedication of our faculty and staff and the continued support of our parents and community.”

However, and most importantly, Cox said, “it came from the hard work, effort and dedication from our students. We are proud of all our accomplishments for the 2015-2016 school year. We look forward to continued progress in the future.”

Based upon the Virginia Accountability Guide Document, school accreditation ratings reflect student achievements on SOL tests and other approved assessments in English, history/social science, mathematics and science.

Ratings are based on the achievement of students on tests taken during the previous academic year or on a three-year or four-year average of achievement.

Elementary and middle schools are rated as fully accredited if students achieve all of the following pass rates: English, 75% or higher; mathematics, 70% or higher; science, 70% or higher; and history, 70% or higher.

High schools are fully accredited if students receive adjusted pass rates of 75% or higher in English and 70% or higher in mathematics, science and history. High schools must also attain a point value of 85 or greater based on the Graduation and Completion Index (GCI).