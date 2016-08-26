TAC awards $26,000 in business grants

Share This





















Following a recent subcommittee meeting, the Patrick County Tourism Advisory Council (TAC) awarded nearly $26,000 in local business incentives to successful applicants throughout the county. This marks the first year of the grant, something that is unique within the state of Virginia, according to Joseph Quesenberry, tourism and marketing director.

Quesenberry said the tourism small business grant was “developed and implemented by TAC with the assistance of the county tourism office…to address a growing need to assist the local tourism economy in Patrick County…(and) to perpetuate our county as a premier tourist destination.”

Joanne Spangler, current chairman of TAC, said she was “incredibly pleased with the large amount of interest generated in the first year of the grant.”

“For us, both as county citizens and as council members, it’s truly pleasing to see that we are able to assist our tourism industry in so many different ways,” Spangler said. “I look forward to continuing these efforts in the years to come.”

For the current cycle of grant applications, eleven applicants were awarded a total of $25,800 in grants that operate on a reimbursement basis.

Eligible items, such as new and increased signage, marketing materials, façade and grounds improvements, may be purchased by the business owner. Once purchased, receipts and proof of installation are then submitted to the county tourism office for final approval and disbursement of funds. Funds must be expended within 90 days of the award letter.

Businesses and organizations awarded the grants are: Gingerbread Creations, $2,000; Mattie B’s, $500; WHEO, $1,000; Vesta Community Center, $900; Wanda’s Jewelry, $1,500; Wayside Park, $5,000; Wilville Bike Park, $3,000; Quilted Colors, $900; Stanburn Winery, $1,000; Stuart Rotary Club, $5,000; and Outdoor Entertainment, $5,000.

For more information regarding the grant or other tourism-related issues, please contact the county tourism office at 276-694-6094 or jquesenberry@co.patrick.va.us.