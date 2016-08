Share This





















A tractor-trailer from Tennessee wrecked off Rt. 58 at the bottom of Lovers’ Leap Mountain Friday morning when the brakes failed. The rig, operated by Samuel Clement of Memphis, Tenn., went off the road below Rt. 640. The driver was transported to Pioneer Community Hospital by JEB Stuart Rescue Squad, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. State Trooper Andy Roberts estimated the damage to the tractor-trailer at $20,000. (Photo by Sylvia Conner)