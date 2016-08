Share This





















On Monday, Aug. 29, a portion of Rt. 719 (Woods Gap Road) will be closed to through traffic from .60 mile from Rt. 40 (Charity Highway) to the intersection of Rt. 716 (Shortcut Drive) in Patrick County.

This road closure is necessary to perform a culvert replacement. The road will be closed until Sept. 30, weather permitting.

During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.