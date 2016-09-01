Published On: Thu, Sep 1st, 2016

Creating beauty

Gifted quilter Tinsley Lowe displayed some of the quilts she has made, while demonstrating the art of quilting at Mabry Mill Day, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. (Photo by Linda Hylton)woman quilting

