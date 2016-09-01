Democratic rally slated in Floyd Sun.

Share This





















Democrats from throughout Southwest Virginia will converge on Floyd this Sunday for an afternoon of food, music, and “political inspiration—an old-time pre-election rally that’s a 9th District tradition,” according to a news release.

Their spirits are buoyed by the active campaign that Derek Kitts is running to take back the congressional seat wrested from the long-serving Rick Boucher in 2010.

Kitts, recently retired from an Army career, has been driving through the district almost daily, vowing to work as hard as he campaigns to improve the region’s job-supporting infrastructure, education and health care.

Along with Kitts, speakers on Sunday will include state Sen. John Edwards and Del. Sam Rasoul, both of Roanoke, though the emphasis this presidential election year will be on who goes to Congress and the White House.

The rally is called “Acres of Democrats,” a name derived from former President Harry Truman’s remark in Abingdon as he campaigned for John Kennedy in 1960.

As he arrived on find families waiting for him on the grounds of the 4-H Center, Truman quipped, “I must be in heaven; I see acres and acres of Democrats.”

The venue on Sunday is the Floyd EcoVillage, a green-by-design event space notable for its earth-friendly architecture and landscaping. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $25 at the door. They’re available through the 9th District Democrats’ page on Facebook or directly at ”http://floydecovillage.com/.