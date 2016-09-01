Griffith staff to visit Patrick Co.

Share This





















U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith’s constituent services staff will hold office hours for all Patrick County residents on Wednesday, September 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Patrick County Veterans’ Memorial Building, second floor conference room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

The office hours are an opportunity for any resident of Patrick County to obtain assistance with any federally related concerns from Congressman Griffith’s constituent services staff, including matters involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, Medicare, immigration, the military and many other federal matters.

Contact the Christiansburg Office at (540) 381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at (276) 525-1405 with any questions or to confirm that traveling hours are still in effect.