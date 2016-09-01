Jobless rate at 5.3%

Share This





















Patrick County’s jobless rate rose from 4.4% in May to 5.3% in June, according to reports from the Virginia Employment Commission. The county had a total civilian labor force of 7,960 in June, with 7,542 people employed and 418 unemployed, VEC said.

Other neighboring localities reported the following unemployment rates in June: Carroll County, 4.6%; Floyd County, 3.8%; Franklin County, 4.3%; Henry County, 5.7%; Pittsylvania County, 4.5%; the city of Martinsville, 7.1%; and the city of Danville, 6.1%. The localities with the highest unemployment rates were Buchanan County, 10.3%; Dickenson County, 9.2%; Wise County, 8.3%; and Lexington, 10.2%.

The jobless rate is not an indicator of all the people who are unemployed. It reflects only those who are receiving unemployment benefits, not those who are no longer looking for work or who are no longer eligible to receive benefits.