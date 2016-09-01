Man charged with strangling, assault

Share This





















An Ararat man has been charged with strangling a person and committing two other offenses, according to a report from Sheriff Dan Smith.

Andrew Wayne Smith, 23, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with violation of a protective order involving assault and battery with injury; strangling another causing wounding or injury; and assault on a family member.

Deputy Winfred Hill made the arrest.

Sheriff Smith also reported the following arrests:

• Jovan Lamar Manns, 30, of Martinsville, was arrested Aug. 26 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon and two counts of maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Deputy Chase Meredith and Investigator Terry Mikels made the arrest.

• Catherine Tiffen Spainhour, 26, of Mount Airy, N.C., was arrested Aug. 23 on charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

New River Regional Jail made the arrest for Patrick County.

• Patrick Connor Romesburg, 23, of Glascow, was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of violating a protective order.

Deputy Mark Sowder made the arrest.

• James Charles Anderson, 31, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 25 on a capias for child support and a charge of violating a protective order.

Deputy Oscar Tejeda made the arrest.

• Jerrie Lynn Deal, 36, of Bassett, was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of grand larceny and statutory burglary.

Deputy Tejeda made the arrest. • James Wesley Foley III, 47, of Independence, was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of probation violation.

Deputy Barry L. Vipperman made the arrest.

• Kay Frances Reynolds, 55, of Ridgeway, was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of stealing a check valued at more than $200.

Henry County made the arrest for Patrick County. • Daniel Carmen Salinas, 23, of Spencer, was arrested Aug. 22 on a charge of assault and battery.

Investigator Danny Martin made the arrest.

• Christin Harris, 27, of Bassett, was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of distribution of an imitation controlled substance, two counts of distribution of imitation controlled substance, and two counts of distribution of a Schedule III controlled substance.

Deputy D. Dillon made the arrest. • Terry Lincoln Stowe, 48, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 28 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, first offense

Deputy S.R. Keffer made the arrest.