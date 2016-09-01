PHCC to offer veterinary assistant program
Patrick Henry Community College’s veterinary assistant program will prepare students to assist a veterinarian or veterinary technician in their daily tasks.
This short-term training program focuses on small domestic animals, especially dogs and cats. Course objectives include:
* Animal and human safety
* Animal restraint;
* Nutrition;
* Common diseases;
* Medical terminology;
* Medical history;
* Management.
The program includes: 101.5 hours of veterinary assistant instruction; eight hours of job readiness; and an optional 40 hour clinical internship.
Classes will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from September 19 to November 30. Class will not be held November 23.
The cost is $1,699. Financial assistance is available for those who are eligible..
Pre-registration is required. Call (276) 656-0260 or visit http://ph.augusoft.net to register.