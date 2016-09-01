Town asks TAC to help with caboose

Share This





















By Nancy Lindsey

Representatives of the town of Stuart asked the Patrick County Tourism Advisory Council (TAC) last week to help fund a caboose in downtown Stuart, to represent the almost-legendary “Dick and Willie” Railroad and enhance the town’s tourism potential.

If the caboose could be installed and open by June of 2017, it would commemorate the 75th anniversary of the day the Danville and Western Railroad left Stuart, Vice Mayor Rebecca Adcock told the TAC members.

Although the TAC meeting did not have enough members for a quorum, Tourism and Marketing Director Joseph Quesenberry said those in attendance could hear the scheduled presentations.

Town Manager Terry Tilley said town officials had been looking for a caboose for years and recently found one in Mayodan, N.C. Tilley, along with Adcock and Billy Gammons, town projects director, checked out the caboose and found it to be structurally sound.

Tilley said the total cost of buying, hauling, refurbishing, painting and setting up the caboose on a set of tracks and trestles would be about $35,000. The town was asking TAC to fund 60% of that amount, or $21,000, “because we’d be doing all the legwork” and adding a tourist attraction to the area, Tilley said.

The caboose would cost $13,000, town officials said, with another $9,400 for the cranes, rigging and personnel to load it onto a lowboy trailer and flatbed, with two escorts required for the oversized load.

The town representatives brought photos of the caboose as it looks now and a version of a bright-red caboose with the name “Atlantic Coast Line,” which would, of course, be changed to “Danville and Western Railroad” or “Dick and Willie.”

Tilley said the 40’ by 15’ caboose would be set up on town-owned property adjacent to Stuart Forest Products, and fast-growing cypress trees would be planted as a buffer. The town would also maintain the site, he said.

Dick and Willie memorabilia and photos, along with some train history, could be incorporated into the interior of the caboose, which would have to be manned when it is open, Tilley said.

There are many railroad buffs in the area who could provide information for what could be a small museum and visitor center, Tilley said.

“I think it’s a very cool idea,” said Chris Owens, TAC member. He pointed out that many small boys are fascinated by anything connected to trains, and would beg their parents to take a look at the caboose.

Another plea for funds came from Clyde Crissman, county recreation director, speaking on behalf of the Stuart Parks and Recreation Association.

Through numerous donations of time, labor and money, the walking trail at DeHart Park in Stuart has been extended to the edge of the school board garage, Crissman said.

A loop or horseshoe of the trail has not been paved, and the cost of completing it would be $17,500, Crissman said. He asked the TAC board’s help in finishing the project.

Because there was no quorum present, no action was taken. TAC typically meets on the fourth Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., in the second-floor conference room of the Patrick County Veterans’ Memorial Building (county administration building).

TAC funds are generated by the transient occupancy or lodging tax, which is paid by tourists and other visitors who stay in motels, bed and breakfast inns, and Primland Resort.

No real estate or personal property taxes are used for TAC projects.