Cancer survivor to give reading at Patrick Library

The public is invited to attend a reading by cancer survivor Michele Ryan, at the Patrick County Branch Library at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Ryan will be discussing her book, “What I wish I had known when I first diagnosed: tips and advice from a survivor.”

“Ryan is a dynamic and inspirational speaker and life coach who believes, ‘ the moment you realize that you can choose how you feel, your life becomes greater than your illness,’” according to a news release.

Art from participants in “Throw Paint at Cancer,” a peer-to-peer art support group for those touched by cancer, will be on display throughout the month of September.

In addition, artists from “Throw Paint at Cancer!” will be joined by your local cancer support community and medical professionals in an informal panel discussion after Ryan’s presentation.

Ryan will also be speaking at libraries in South Boston, Chatham, Martinsville and Danville.

Ryan’s book will be given away to the first 25 people who register at each location, one per household, and she will be happy to sign them. The books will also be available to check out at the library branches prior to the event. In addition, there will be a variety of door prizes given away at each session.

The public can register by calling or visiting any of the public library branches.

“Surviving is an outcome,” Ryan said. “Thriving is to live.” She will share her philosophy and tips to get the most of life, no matter what you are going through, whether physically or emotionally.

“My message came in the form of illness and loss,” she said. “It taught me that life is a precious gift.”

In addition to being an author in the midst of writing her second book, Ryan is a creative life coach, “mind body spirit” practitioner, clinical hypnotherapist and inspirational public speaker.

For questions and additional information, please contact the Cancer and Resource Center of Southern Virginia, and outreach arm of VCU Massey Cancer Center, 434-421-3060 .