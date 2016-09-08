Gatsby-themed gala set for Reynolds Homestead

Share This





















“I had been actually invited. A chauffeur in a uniform of robin’s-egg blue crossed my lawn early that Saturday morning with a surprisingly formal note from his employer: the honor would be entirely Gatsby’s, it said, if I would attend his ‘little party’ that night.”

With that invitation began the friendship between Nick Carraway and Jay Gatsby, protagonists of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous novel.

The Reynolds Homestead extends the same invitation for this year’s annual fund-raiser to benefit the building fund—a Gatsby Gala is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the historic Rock Spring Plantation.

Everyone loves a garden party, and the gala will be one that Jay Gatsby would love to attend. Dress in your finest ‘20s regalia and come out to support the staff and volunteers who work hard to bring great programming and events to the area.

The evening will be filled with fun Gatsby-themed prizes and games, along with great jazz music, Charleston lessons, delicious traditional 1920s hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, champagne and soft drinks. A silent auction will also be available with original artwork and other gifts and baskets to bid on.

A limited number of tickets are available and reservations are required. Call the Reynolds Homestead for tickets at (276) 694-7181.