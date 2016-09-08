Published On: Thu, Sep 8th, 2016

Gospel at Dominion Valley Park

Share This
Tags

A large crowd enjoyed the annual Labor Day weekend gospel singing at Dominion Valley Park. The event featured music from seven well-known gospel groups. Pictured (above) are The McKameys. (Photos by Gary Plaster)dom-valley-churchmen dom-valley-singing-6810be dom-valley-talleys dominion-valley-harvesters dom-valley-mckameys

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It