Published On: Thu, Sep 8th, 2016

Ice cream social

The Woolwine Covered Bridge Committee recently held an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social, complete with all the treats that used to cool off summer afternoons. The Smith River Rescue Squad building was turned into a colorful soda shop, and a group of ladies (above) wore outfits that they would have worn for a 1950s sock hop. Participants included Valerie Foley, Ellen Elgin, Betty Perry, Regena Handy, Nancy Belcher, Ginette Stridesbberg, and Crystal Harris. Below, a tasty banana split was one of the dessert choices available. Proceeds will go toward the restoration of the Bob White Covered Bridge. (Photos by Joanne Hill)

banana-split

