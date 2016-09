Share This





















The Patrick County Branch Library began its 2015-2016 Fall Storytime with registration on Sept. 6-7. The program is open to children aged 2 to 4, or to 5-year-olds who are not yet in school.  Programming will start on Sept. 13 and 14, from 11 a.m. until noon, For more information, call Annie Hylton, children’s librarian, at 276-694-3352, Monday through Friday.