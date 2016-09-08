PHCC hosting “listen and learn” meetings

Share This





















is hosting a series of “listen and learn” town hall meetings this fall in each of its service regions to discuss how the college can best serve the community.

The first town hall meeting will take place in Patrick County at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the Virginia Motorsports Auditorium at 212 Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart (adjacent to the college). Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.

At this event, college leaders will unveil the framework and high level goals associated with the institution’s new five-year strategic plan.

Leaders will also provide enrollment, retention, and completion data regarding Patrick County students and will ask residents and business leaders to share ways in which the college can best meet the business and workforce needs of the community.

PHCC will also share information regarding new workforce dollars created by the General Assembly which could potentially allow for the expansion of career and technical/workforce programs. These new or expanded programs in the Patrick County community could include welding, advanced manufacturing, electronics, machining, and truck driving (CDL), among others.

“The aim of the town hall meetings is to share the data associated with Patrick County students and then listen to the wants and needs of the community so that we can best serve the residents,” said Dr. Angeline Godwin, president. “Our students are our driving force. We design our programs to give them ideal pathways to local employment.”

The meeting will be facilitated by the Patrick County Education Foundation. For more information, contact Dr. Greg Hodges, vice president for institutional advancement and effectiveness.