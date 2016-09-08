SFD’s annual 5K scheduled for Saturday, September 10th

Share This





















Everyone is invited to join the Stuart Fire Department in its third annual Stop, Drop and Run 5K with a Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The 5K will take place in “beautiful uptown Stuart” starting at 8 p.m.

Race proceeds will go toward the building fund of the new Stuart Fire Depart on Commerce Ave.

Stuart Fire Department members have been working hard on building momentum for the new facility, and are hoping to continue the process with determination.

A Memorial Stair Climb has been added to honor those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The stair climb will take place in the Veterans’ Memorial Building (county administration building, with participants running from the first floor to the third, across the hall, and back down.

This race was designed by Rebecca Adcock, vice mayor of the town of Stuart.

Race day registration will be available from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. for $25. A pre-registration packet will be available for pickup on Friday, Sept. 9, at the town office, 100 Patrick Ave., Stuart, and on the morning of the race.

Please visit the Facebook page: Stuart Fire Department’s third annual 5K, Drop, Stop and Run to find registration forms. You are welcome to pick up registration forms from any Stuart Fire member of at the town office.

The fire department and town are “extremely excited to be able to continue this tradition and seeing members of our community we serve and faces from surrounding places,” according to a news release from the town of Stuart.