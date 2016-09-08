Sheriff reports arrests

Share This





















Sheriff Dan Smith reported the following arrests:

• Philgene Montgomery Jr., 44, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of failing to appear for a counsel hearing.

Deputy C.K. Meredith made the arrest.

• Brittaney Leigh Craig, 27, of Bassett, was arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of driving a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, third or subsequent offense.

Deputy S.F. Keffer made the arrest for Henry County.

Craig was also arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Deputy Keffer made the arrest.

• Joey Allen Dalton Sr., 41, of Ararat, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of probation violation.

Lt. Mark Sowder made the arrest.

• Tosha Rena Beardlong, 39, of Danville, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of assault and battery.]

Investigator D.L. Martin made the arrest.

• Tommy Joe Strothers, 31, of Meadows of Dan, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of trespassing.

Deputy J.W. Kruse made the arrest.

• William Edward Roberts, 38, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of contempt of court.

The city of Roanoke made the arrest for Patrick County.

• Samantha Ann Martin, 33, of Bassett, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of failure to appear in court.

Deputy O. Tejeda made the arrest.

• Catlin Joe Moncus, 31, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of probation violation.

Lt. Mark Sowder made the arrest.

• John Robert Dalton, 46, of Ararat, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of probation violation.

Sgt. M.A. Holland made the arrest.

• Alysha Rose Hitt, 25, of Critz, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.

Deputy B.L. Vipperman made the arrest.

• Bradley Jordan Slate, 46, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, first offense.

Deputy D.L. Foley made the arrest.

• Zachariah Kurt Robinson, 46, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 31 on a capias for failure to comply with terms of probation.