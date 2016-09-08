Sheriff reports arrests
Sheriff Dan Smith reported the following arrests:
• Philgene Montgomery Jr., 44, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of failing to appear for a counsel hearing.
Deputy C.K. Meredith made the arrest.
• Brittaney Leigh Craig, 27, of Bassett, was arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of driving a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, third or subsequent offense.
Deputy S.F. Keffer made the arrest for Henry County.
Craig was also arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Deputy Keffer made the arrest.
• Joey Allen Dalton Sr., 41, of Ararat, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of probation violation.
Lt. Mark Sowder made the arrest.
• Tosha Rena Beardlong, 39, of Danville, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of assault and battery.]
Investigator D.L. Martin made the arrest.
• Tommy Joe Strothers, 31, of Meadows of Dan, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of trespassing.
Deputy J.W. Kruse made the arrest.
• William Edward Roberts, 38, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of contempt of court.
The city of Roanoke made the arrest for Patrick County.
• Samantha Ann Martin, 33, of Bassett, was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of failure to appear in court.
Deputy O. Tejeda made the arrest.
• Catlin Joe Moncus, 31, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of probation violation.
Lt. Mark Sowder made the arrest.
• John Robert Dalton, 46, of Ararat, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of probation violation.
Sgt. M.A. Holland made the arrest.
• Alysha Rose Hitt, 25, of Critz, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.
Deputy B.L. Vipperman made the arrest.
• Bradley Jordan Slate, 46, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, first offense.
Deputy D.L. Foley made the arrest.
• Zachariah Kurt Robinson, 46, of Claudville, was arrested Aug. 31 on a capias for failure to comply with terms of probation.