Students can start filing new FAFSA in October

Share This





















One of the biggest changes in the college financial aid process begins soon, according to KHEAA.

Students who will file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, most often called the FAFSA, for the 2017-2018 school year can do so beginning October 1. Until this year, they could not do so until January 1.

The change will make it easier for students and parents to complete the FAFSA because they can use their 2015 tax information instead of waiting until they have their 2016 tax information.

Students should file the FAFSA as soon as possible because some student aid programs have limited funding. Those who submit their FAFSA early have a better chance of receiving aid from those programs.

The best way to file the FAFSA is online at www.fafsa.gov. Students and their parents should first visit https://fsaid.ed.gov to set up separate user names and passwords.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents. KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.