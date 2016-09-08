Published On: Thu, Sep 8th, 2016

VDOE releases SOL data on all schools

By Nancy Lindsey
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released passing rate percentages for Patrick County on a school-by-school basis for 2015-2016.
The report, available on the VDOE website, also shows Patrick County schools meeting or exceeding state averages in most cases.
Blue Ridge Elementary School had passing rates of 81% in English, one point higher than the state average of 80%; 91% in math, well above the state average of 80%; 86% in history and social studies, equaling the state average; and 92% in science, 11 points above the state average of 83%.
Hardin Reynolds Memorial School, a school that serves students in grades 4-7, had a passing rate of 75% in English, falling below the state average of 80%. The students achieved a passing rate of 72% in mathematics, below the state average of 80% in math, but scored 87% in history and social studies, above the state average of 86%. In science, HRMS scored 75%, below the state average of 83%.
Meadows of Dan Elementary School achieved high passing rates of 89% in English, well above the state average of 80%; 89% in math, nine points above the state average of 80%; 92% in history, well above the state average of 86%; and 95% in science, 12 points above the state average of 83%.
Patrick Springs Primary School, a K-3 school, only tests third-graders and only on two subjects. They achieved 85% in English, five points above the state average of 80%; and 91% in math, 11 points above the state average.
Stuart Elementary School, the county’s largest elementary school at around 440 students, scored a passing percentage of 72% on English, lower than the state average of 80%. Students scored a passing rate of 80% in math, equaling the state average; 89% in history, doing better than the state average of 86%; and 71% in science, falling short of the state average of 83%.
Woolwine Elementary School’s passing rates surpassed the state average in every testing area: 88% in English, well above the state average of 80%; 95% in math, outscoring the state average by 15 points; 98% in history, much higher than the state average of 86%; and 88% in science, exceeding the state average of 83%.
Patrick County High School also performed well in the core areas of English, math, history and science. Students achieved a 75% passing rate in English, below the state rate of 80%; 83% in math, above the state rate of 80%; 92% in history, well above the state average of 86%; and 95% in science, 12 points higher than the state average of 83%.
There are other measures to be considered, however, when it comes to evaluating the SOL pass rates. According to a news release from the Patrick County school system last month, “ratings are based on the achievement of students on tests taken during the previous academic year or on a three-year or four-year average of achievement.
“Elementary and middle schools are rated as fully accredited if students achieve all of the following pass rates: English, 75% or higher; mathematics, 70% of higher; science, 70% or higher; and history, 70% or higher,” the news release stated.
“High schools are fully accredited if students receive adjusted pass rates of 75% or higher in English and 70% or higher in mathematics, history and science,” the release said.
A news release from VDOE last month stated that 2016-2017 state accreditation ratings will be announced in mid-September.
“Accreditation ratings may reflect achievement over three years and include adjustments to reward schools for successful interventions for certain transfer students and English learners,” the VDOE release stated. vdoe

