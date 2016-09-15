BARRY D. SHINAULT

Share This





















Barry Dail Shinault, 35, of Mount Airy, N.C., died on September 5, 2016.

He was born on August 4, 1981, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the Elizabeth Odum Midkiff and the late Clayton James Shinault. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Clayton Shinault; Pa Quesinberry; his grandparents, James and Ethel Shinault; his grandmother, Ethel Corine Browder McCraw; and his grandfather, Roy Joseph Odum.

He is survived by his children, Allysa Shinault, Blake Shinault, and Brady Shinault, all of Mount Airy; his mother, Elizabeth Odum Midkiff of Mount Airy; two sisters, Ann Cobler of Pilot Mountain, N.C., and Melissa S. Dollyhigh of Mount Airy; two brothers, Ricky Shinault of Claudville and Jason Tate of Lowgap, N.C.; Granny Sharlene Quesinberry of Mount Airy; his foster brother and sisters, Jimmie Quesinberry Jr. of Marshville, N.C., Karen Dollyhigh and Hannah Dollyhigh, both of Mount Airy; his stepfather, Toby Tate of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mt. Airy with Pastor Chad Harrison and Brother Gary Allen officiating. Burial was in the Imogene Baptist Church cemetery.