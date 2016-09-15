Share This





















Duane VIA

Activities Coordinator

It’s hard to believe summer is almost over and it will be Christmas before we know it.

With the cooler temperatures we have been getting the residents outside for fresh air and having activities. We have been enjoying the fall-like temperatures, but we know our time outside is coming to a close soon.

As fall approaches, we will say goodbye to some of our summer time activities, such as Red Delight Afternoon (tomato sandwiches), watermelon feast and lemonade in the shade. We will be replacing some of them with hot chocolate, cider, gingerbread, and cookies.

We are looking forward to this month’s activities. We have a lot of different activities for residents to enjoy. We try to plan our calendars around special events, national designated days or months, and bring them into our calendar.

This month we will be celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich, National Biscuit, Square Dance, Fall Hat Month and many more events to celebrate with our residents and staff members. We also try to bring events happening in the community into the center for all of our residents to enjoy.

The residents love to plan their bus trips for the month. This month’s trips include shopping and visits to restaurants, Mabry Mill, and we have three around about trips for us to just ride around the county. We are always asking our residents what activities they want, and where they want to go on their bus trips. This way they have a say in their monthly calendar and their activities.

We are working on our October calendar already. Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and The Landmark Center will be having our annual “Halloween Kids Night” on October 31st from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Our residents have a great time seeing all the children dressed in their costumes for this event. They love giving out candy as they once did at their own home. We look forward to seeing you there.