Cougar golfers play two matches

By Stephen Henderson

The Patrick County High School Cougar golf team wrapped up its regular season with a Conference 32 match at Blacksburg Country Club last Tuesday, and a district match at Westlake Golf Club in Franklin County Thursday afternoon.

In Tuesday’s match, Patrick County shot a 332, finishing in the middle of the six teams. Blacksburg shot a 295 to record the win, followed by Hidden Valley, Abingdon, PC, Cave Spring and Christiansburg.

Wesley Diggs shot a 79 for the Cougars.

“Wesley played a great round on a difficult and long course,” said Coach Philip Steagall.

Evan Hopkins shot an 82.

“Evan has played really solid golf for us in the past couple of matches,” Steagall added.

Jake Martin carded an 84 and Jarrod Burnette scored an 87.

In Thursday’s match, the Cougars (344) finished third to Halifax (321) and Franklin County (332).

Martin led the Cougars with a 78. Daniel Smith shot an 87, followed by Hopkins’ 89. Burnette shot a 90.

The Cougars hosted the Piedmont District Golf Tournament Monday at Olde Mill Golf Club.