Cougars fall to Carroll County

Share This





















By Stephen Henderson

The first play of Friday night’s Patrick County High School football game at Carroll County High School could have been a foreboding of what was to come for the Cougars the rest of the night.

A crafty on-side kickoff that was recovered by the Carroll County Cavalier kick-off team resulted in a touchdown for the home team three plays later. The PAT was no good, leaving the score 6-0 just over one minute into the game.

The Cougars failed to move the ball more than two yards before they were forced to punt on their first possession.

Several plays later, the Cavaliers ran 37 yards up the middle for their second score.

A similar scenario for the Cougars repeated itself for the rest of the quarter.

A Carroll County punt return that resulted in a touchdown was called back for a Cavalier holding penalty. Three plays later, the ball was run in again on an off-tackle of 21 yard run for the third Carroll County score. The two-point conversion was good.

The half ended with the score 27-0, Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers ran back the half kickoff and scored another two-point conversion.

Cougar Tyvin Martin recovered a Cavalier fumble midway through the third quarter to set up a Patrick County score. Tyler Stanley ran 35 yards for the score. Ethan Harkey’s PAT was good. The score was 35-7 with 4:28 left in the third quarter.

With under a minute left in the third quarter, the Cavaliers attempted a field goal, but the kick was wide left.

The Cougars took over on their own 20 yard line and opened up their passing game with Hunter Lawless calling the plays at quarterback. With two completions to Seth Scott, the Cougars were on the Cavalier two and Tyler Stanley drove in for his second score of the night. Harkey recorded his second PAT on the night. The score was 35-14.

The Cougar passing game continued in the final quarter, but failure to convert several fourth down situations forced the ball back into Carroll County’s possession, resulting in two more Cavalier scores. The final was 48-14.

“We went into this game wanting to throw more to open up our running game,” Coach Derrick Jones said. “However, we did not expect to throw it as much as we did,” he added

“They jumped on us early and we could not get anything going,” Jones said. “Hunter Lawless provided a big spark for us.”

Hunter Lawless was 9 of 17 passes for 143 yards.

“Tyler Stanley had a big day rushing,” Jones said. He had 76 yards in nine rushes and scored two touchdowns.

“Next week, we have to find a way to get Tyvin (Martin) going and our outside running and passing game moving,” Jones said,

Seth Scott caught three passes for 72 yards, and Matt Amos had 50 yards on four passes. Aaron Radford added 24 yards on two passes while Colt Martin added 19 yards on two passes.

Tyler Stanley had six tackles and one assist; Zach Strole was 5/4. Shemar Hill was 4/3.

The Cougars host North Stokes Friday night for homecoming. The induction of this year’s class of Patrick County Hall of Fame athletes will take place between the first and second quarters. The PCHS Homecoming Court will be introduced and the king and queen crowned at halftime.