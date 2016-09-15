Delgado selected for NSHSS membership

Share This





















The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has announced that Lorena M. Delgado of Stuart has been selected for membership of the organization.

The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS founder and chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established Nobel Prizes.

“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Lorena has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “She is now a member of a unique community of scholars—a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. From high school to college to career, NSHSS connects outstanding young students with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.