Fire destroys home

Fire destroyed a wood frame home in the Fairystone area on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a report from Steve Allen, emergency management coordinator.

The fire on Stillwater Lane was reported around 7 p.m. in a remote area. The house was reportedly “on the ground” when firefighters arrived, and the house was considered a total loss.

The house belonged to James Montana.

Members of the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department were looking for the fire before it was toned out, Allen said. Members asked if it was a controlled burn but dispatchers said no one had notified them about it.

No injuries were reported.

In addition to the Woolwine VFD, the following agencies responded: Fairystone Fire Dept. with one truck; Patrick Henry Fire Dept. with two truck; Smith River Rescue Squad with one ambulance; the American Red Cross; and Patrick County Emergency Management.

About 40 volunteers responded and were on the scene approximately three hours.

Investigator Nick Pendleton is the lead investigator into the cause of the fire.