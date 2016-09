Share This





















On Monday, September 19, a portion of Route 651 (Hazelwood Drive) will be closed to through traffic from Route 682 (Big A School Road) to Route 631 (Wayside Road) in Stuart.

This road closure is necessary to perform a pipe replacement job. The road will be closed until Friday, September 23, weather permitting.

During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.