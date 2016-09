Share This





















By Stephen Henderson

The Patrick County High School Lady Cougar volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season last week playing at Blacksburg.

“We lost in three sets to Blacksburg, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-8,” said Coach Heidi Moore.

Abby Hutchens had eight kills and Melanie Roberson had 10 assists.

The Lady Cougars are now 4-1. They played Bassett Tuesday night. Thursday, they host George Washington of Danville with a 7 p.m. match.