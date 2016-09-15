Published On: Thu, Sep 15th, 2016

Making Hay

Share This
Tags

Mark Golding of Ararat took advantage of the recent dry weather to put up some rolls of hay. (Photo by Mary Dellenback Hill)ararat-hay-field

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It