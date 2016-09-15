Missionaries arrive in Patrick County

Share This





















Sister Sandy (left) and Sister Christiansen

Just as in the New Testament, missionaries have been called to preach the gospel in pairs all around the world- but more specifically, in Patrick County.

Two young women, Sister Christiansen and Sister Sandy, have been called to serve a mission representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints here in Patrick County. In doing so they join the ranks of more than 75,000 missionaries serving for the LDS church worldwide.

Many ask why one would one choose to make such a sacrifice and leave family so far behind (Sandy is from Idaho and Christiansen is from Utah). The response of a lot of missionaries revolves around Jesus Christ. Many serve with the intention of giving just a little bit back to the Savior for all that He has done for us.

Sandy said of her decision to serve, “I knew that serving a mission was going to be hard work, and I had a lot of fears about leaving the comfort of my home. But, I just remembered all that our Savior Jesus Christ has done for me and all the blessings I have received from having the gospel in my life. Knowing that, I decided to come out and serve to help others receive those same blessings. This has been the greatest decision I have ever made.”

In order to more fully dedicate themselves to serving as missionaries, Sandy and Christiansen voluntarily put their education, job opportunities, and relationships on hold for a period of 18 months. They come out to serve on a volunteer basis at their own expense—all with the purpose of inviting others to come unto Christ by helping them receive the restored gospel.

While they are here in Patrick County, these missionaries spend every hour of every day serving. They love to get to know new people, do community service, and help people understand the unique message they have to offer. Ultimately they spend their time sharing their testimonies of Jesus Christ and helping people come closer to Him.

Christiansen said of her missionary work, “I feel so blessed to have this opportunity to share my testimony of Jesus Christ every single day. I know that He is our Savior and loves each of us individually. To be able to share that message makes all of the sacrifice worth it.”

Anyone who has any questions or would like to learn more should call (980)-313-5952.