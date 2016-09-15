Mountain Top Party Line

Share This





















Ivalien Reynolds

Labor Day weekend was busy here in Patrick and a lot of traffic was coming through. I enjoyed breakfast at Providence United Methodist Church with some of my favorite people, then went to the PSPHC for the teens’ yard sale and enjoyed seeing the people and looking—and shopping a little bit. I just can’t resist getting anything pertaining to a snowman. I’ve never seen a frowning snowman.

It’s September and some hummingbirds are still hanging around. I have some flowers blooming and they stay at the hosta blooms a lot. Deer ate the hostas off in the spring, then they grew some and are blooming now. Claudine Wood still has some also.

Prayer time on Tuesday was very good and spiritual. Shirley Fanning had a wonderful prayer.

Thanks to Lock Boyce for his kindness to the soup kitchen. It surely was nice. Also thanks to Roger Hayden for visiting and seeing the operation; and to Crystal Harris for her support. A big thank you also for the sheriff’s office for fixing all that corn and getting it ready for the freezer. That was a lot of work.

I surely did enjoy some of Maxine Simmons’ cake the other night at supper. Maxine is famous for her cakes and shares them all the time.

I always enjoy going to Curls and Colors to get my hair cut and talking with Regina and the people who come in.

It was a good meal on Friday night when they had a spaghetti supper to help support Pastor Marion’s trip to Israel. Gloria and Teresa and their crew always have good food.

Thanks to Danny Reynolds for a beautiful card and the kind words. God bless.

Dana and Steve went shopping and got a lot of food for the food ministry at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with the money made at the car wash.

Denny’s niece, Vanessa, is coming up from Tennessee. She’s a joy to be around.

I was thankful to get a good report from the doctor when I went for my check-up. The farmers; market in Stuart was loaded with all kinds of goodies and a lot of people were there. I got some jams.

It will soon be mountain cabbage time, and there is no cabbage like those grown on the mountains.

Helpful hint: green pepper may change the flavor of frozen casseroles. Clove, garlic and pepper flavors get stronger when they are frozen, while sage, onion and salt get milder.

FRIED CABBAGE

4 cups cabbage, shredded

2 cups celery, diced

1 green pepper, diced

2 tomatoes, cubed

2 large onions, diced

1/4 cup bacon grease

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine in an electric skillet the cabbage, celery, pepper, tomatoes, onions, bacon grease and salt and pepper. Cook 25 minutes at 325 degrees (from the Blue Ridge Nursing Center Cookbook 1999).

Food for thought

Blessed are the flexible, for they shall never be bent out of shape.