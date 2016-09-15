Published On: Thu, Sep 15th, 2016

NEVER FORGET

Share This
Tags

The Stuart Volunteer Fire Department hung an American flag from the ladder of its largest fire truck Sunday in observance of the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo by Susan Slate)flag

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It