PHCC to host job fair on September 22

Patrick Henry Community College is hosting a job fair for students, alumni, and community members seeking employment on Thursday, September 22 in PHCC’s Frith Exhibit Hall in Martinsville. From 5 to 8 p.m., local employers will be recruiting to fill part-time and full-time positions.

The following companies are scheduled to attend: Brock Services, Adecco, Ameristaff, Telvista, VA Mirror, Faneuil, ICF, Results Companies, and Monogram Foods.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and come dressed to impress. Direct any questions to Shelira Morrison at smorrison@patrickhenry.edu or (276) 656-5464.