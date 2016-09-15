Reed indicted for attempted murder

Share This





















A Stuart woman was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 6 on a charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

According to documents in the office of Clerk of Court Susan Gasperini, Michelle Spencer Reed (aka Michelle Lynn Spencer) was indicted on charges of escape from custody of a police officer by force or violence and attempted capital murder of the officer, Deputy Dustin Foley, on May 21, 2016.

According to information released by Patrick Sheriff Dan Smith following the incidents, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Henry County officials to located two wanted suspects on Foley Ridge Road in the Pole Bridge area of the county.

Foley responded to that situation at that location and found the two suspects, who were identified as a married couple, Michelle Spencer Reed and Joshua Coy Reed, both of Stuart, Smith said.

Foley arrested and secured Joshua Reed and then attempted to arrest Michelle Reed, who was sitting in a full-sized pickup truck, the sheriff said.

Foley told Michelle Reed that she was under arrest, but she refused to unlock the doors to the vehicle and comply with the deputy’s commands, Smith said.

After negotiations with Reed failed, Foley broke the passenger window out of the truck and attempted to place Reed into custody.

Reed physically resisted, cranked the vehicle and attempted to run over Foley, Smith said.

Foley was able to jump out of the way of the truck without injury. He ran to his patrol car and started pursuing Reed.

During the pursuit, Reed allegedly drove head-on at Foley’s patrol car, attempting to hit it, Smith said.

Foley was able to maneuver his vehicle to the right, barely missing a head-on collision, the sheriff said.

Foley pursued Reed for about half a mile, at which time Reed crashed and was taken into custody.

Approximately 80 indictments, including the two against Reed, were returned as true bills by the jury on Sept. 6, the first day of the September term of Patrick County Circuit Court.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt or innocence, but is a grand jury’s determination that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a trial.

Other indictments Included:

• John Edgar McAdams, charged with strangling another, causing wounding or injury, on March 28, 2016.

• Jeanette Blankenship, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, charging with enticing a child to perform in pornography, and charged with abuse and neglect of a child, between the dates of July 1 and July 30, 2016.

• Steven Timothy Wilcox, charged with forcible sodomy, between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2002.

• Robert James Page, charged with three counts of having carnal knowledge of a minor between the ages of 13 and 15, during the period of June 1, 2008, and Nov. 9, 2008; charged with three counts of forcible sodomy between the dates of June 1, 2008, and July 30, 2009.

• Jimmy Lee Stanley, charged with object sexual penetration of a child under 18 years, between May 28 and June 17, 2016.

• James Christopher Sutton, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15; charged with enticing a minor to perform in pornography, and charged with abuse and neglect of a child under the age of 18, between the dates of July 12 and July 30, 2016.

• Jason Ray Ziglar, charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, on Feb. 19, 2016.

• Richard Darren Cobbler, charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, on Nov. 21, 2015.

• Lisa Lynn Foley, charged with concealing merchandise belonging to Walmart, on March 26, 2016.

• Alyson Paige Harris, three counts of forgery, three counts of uttering forged checks, and three counts of obtaining money or property under false pretense, in February of 2016.

• Kimberly Dawn Howell (aka Kimberly Dawn Lawson), charged with two counts of concealment of merchandise belonging to Walmart, third or subsequent offense, on Sept. 23, 2015 and Dec. 24, 2015.

• Mandy Nicole Smith, charged with concealing merchandise belonging to Walmart, third or subsequent offense, on Oct. 4, 2015.

• Jennifer Marie Stone, charged with grand larceny of property belonging to Rachel’s Thrift Shop, on March 4, 2016.

• Gary Wayne Tilley, charged with grand larceny of property belonging to Walmart, on Jan. 31, 2016.

• John Dwayne McPherson, charged with driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense within five years, on April 20, 2016.

• Sammy Wayne Smith, charged with eluding police, endangering life or property, on March 28, 2016.

• James Daniel Biggs, charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Jan. 21, 2016.

• Teddy Ray Goins Jr., charged with concealment of merchandise belonging to Walmart, third or subsequent offense, on May 14, 2016.

• Kimberly Ann Greer (aka Kimberly Ann Winston), charged with concealment of merchandise belonging to Walmart, on March 14, 2016.

• Sydney Jason Roberts, charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, on April 13, 2016.

• James Anthony Smith Jr., charged with obtaining money by false pretense, on Nov. 13, 2015.

• Cynthia Besch Collins Vernon, charged with communicating a threat to Sandra Lynn Harris to burn or bomb a structure, place of assembly, or method of transportation, on Jan. 3, 2016.

• Joshua Wayne Justice, charged with two counts of concealment of merchandise belonging to Walmart, third or subsequent offense, on May 28 and May 29, 2016.

• Robert Wade Payne, charged of grand larceny of property belonging to Linda Davis, on May 17, 2016.

• Tyree Bowman, charged with obtaining money by false pretense, on Jan. 6, 2016.

• Christopher Darrell Gray, charged with driving with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence, on July 12, 2016.

• Crystal Leann Harris, charged with sale of an imitation controlled substance, cocaine, on June 2, 2014; charged with sale of an imitation controlled substance, methamphetamine, on June 13, 2014; charged with sale of an imitation controlled substance, methamphetamine, on June 17, 2014; charged with two counts of sale of a Schedule III controlled substance, hydrocodonene/acetaminophen, on Sept. 17, 2014.

• Brittany Denise Hill, charged with child abuse and neglect, on Aug; 21, 2016.

• Jonathan Blake Howell, charged with 11 counts of forgery in June and July, 2016.

• Christopher Wayne Johnson, charged with grand larceny of property belonging to Rachel Ibarra, on Feb. 18-19, 2016.

• Devin Ray Marshall, charged with statutory burglary of property belonging to Alexander J. Cipko, charged with larceny of a firearm belonging to Cipko, on Aug. 26, 2016.

• Sammy Wayne Smith, charged with abuse or neglect of a child under the age of 18, on March 29, 2016.

• Gary Owen Williams, charged with child abuse or neglect, between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20, 2016.