September 14, 2016

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

MOUNTAINTOP BLOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 JEB Stuart Hwy., Meadows of Dan.

FREE MEAL/FOOD DISTRIBUTION: church van available to pick up people on Wednesday and on Sunday mornings, to ride call the church at 694-6357; meal at 6 p.m., food distribution following the meal, around 7:30 p.m.; Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

WIRED RECOVERY: peer run recovery center that offers support for anyone dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues; provides certified peer recovery specialists, certified WRAP facilitator, one-on-one peer counseling and WRAP classes; for information call Jackie Scales at (276) 340-5221 or Jeff Roher at (276) 352-8902 or email wiredrecoverypc@gmail.com; meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Stuart United Methodist Church, 108 E. Blue Ridge St., Stuart.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

FARMERS’ MARKET OPEN: vegetables, baked items, soaps, meats, eggs and crafts for sale; music by the F.A.R.M. T.E.A.M., Rotary members will have entry forms for the Patrick County Agricultural Fair; 8 a.m. to noon, downtown Stuart.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

CRAFT AND COLLECTIBLE FAIR: lots of one-of-a-kind items, vendors needed; call (276) 957-5757 to reserve inside or outside spaces; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Spencer Community Building.

SPENCER COMMUNITY FAIR: horse and wagon rides, entertainment, music by Don Smith and the Foggy River Boys; Brunswick stew, fried chicken, homemade desserts available; stew take-out and sit down ready by 10 a.m., auction at 6 p.m., Spencer Ruritan Building.

EAGLE GOLF CLASSIC: four-man captain’s choice; $200 per team, $50 per player, meal included (begins at noon); proceeds go to Trinity Christian School in Claudville; first, second and third place prizes, awards for longest drive and closest to pin; door prizes; to register call (276) 694-7691, 692-6420 or 694-4047; Skyland Lakes Golf Club, 40 Skyland Lake Dr., Fancy Gap.

MOUNTAIN TOP FIRE/RESCUE SUPPORT TEAM FISH FRY: includes fried fish, baked potato, slaw, homemade hushpuppies, dessert and drink; adult plates: $7, child’s plates: $4; 4:30 to 7 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: menu: pancakes, country ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, gravy, baked apples, homemade biscuits, coffee/orange juice; adult plate: $7, child’s plate: $3.50; eat in or take out, call in orders to 930-2113; sponsored by the fire department and ladies’ auxiliary; 6:30 to 10 a.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart.

GREATER BASSETT HWY. 57 CRUISE-IN: rain or shine, door prizes awarded to cruisers; free popcorn, 50/50 drawing; food court at the Train Depot, 4 to 8 p.m., Bassett Furniture Ind. parking lot, Bassett.

YARD SALE/BAKE SALE/MUSIC BENEFIT: fund-raiser for Linda Brammer Haynes who has stage four lung cancer and heart problems; barbecue, slaw, baked beans, drink and dessert for $7, carry-out available; live music, variety of other activities, call (276) 673-6882 for information, 3 to 7 p.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department.

FREE CLOTHES CLOSET: 2 to 4 p.m., Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Rd., Bassett.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

PRAYER WALK: 3 p.m., meet at the historic Patrick County Courthouse.

LAWSON FAMILY REUNION: bring a covered dish, lunch served at 1 p.m., Hughes Picnic Shelter, Trot Valley Rd., Stuart.

MORRISON REUNION: for descendants of Charlie Morrison, bring a picnic lunch to be served at 1 p.m., at the homeplace, Goose Market Loop.

DISCUSSION ON QUAKER MONTHLY QUERIES: led by Ginny Welton, share thoughts about the January-September monthly queries offered at the beginning of each meeting for worship; worship service from 10 to 11 a.m., shared meal, discussion at noon, Quaker Meeting House, 1199 Christiansburg Pike, Floyd.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18-21

REVIVAL: speaker: Pastor Marvin Wade, special singing each night; Sun. at 6 p.m., Mon.-Wed., 7 p.m., New Hope Church of the Brethren.

REVIVAL: speaker: Sheila Isom, special singers nightly, Mon., Mountain View Singers, Wed., Mike Hall; Sun. at 6 p.m., Mon.-Wed., 7 p.m., Vesta Pentecostal Holiness Church.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

FLOYD QUILT GUILD MEETING: Paula Billinger raises Leicester Longwools and will discuss the breed and its fiber, yarn available for sale; 10 a.m., Jacksonville Center, 220 Parkway Lane, Floyd.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19-23

OLD FASHIONED BAPTIST CAMP MEETING: speakers: Mon., Wed., Randy Hobbs, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Burlington, N.C.; Tue., Bro. C.T. Townsend, evangelist; Thurs.-Fri., Bro. Joe Arthur, pastor, Harvest Baptist Tabernacle Church from Jonesboro, Ga.; singing by the Henson Family and The Rochesters; for information call Bro. Ron Peal, moderator, at (276) 340-4723; Stanleytown; take Hwy. 57 West off Hwy. 22 North bypass at Collinsville/Stanleytown/Bassett exit; go under first stop light take the next road to the right onto Fair Oaks Drive in Stanleytown at BB&T Branch Bank; tent is on the right.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

WIRED RECOVERY: peer run recovery center that offers support for anyone dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues; provides certified peer recovery specialists, certified WRAP facilitator, one-on-one peer counseling and WRAP classes; for information call Jackie Scales at (276) 340-5221 or Jeff Roher at (276) 352-8902 or email wiredrecoverypc@gmail.com; meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Stuart United Methodist Church, 108 E. Blue Ridge St., Stuart.

FARMERS’ MARKET OPEN: 3 to 6 p.m., downtown Stuart.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

FREE MEAL/FOOD DISTRIBUTION: church van available to pick up people on Wednesday and on Sunday mornings, to ride call the church at 694-6357; meal at 6 p.m., food distribution following the meal, around 7:30 p.m.; Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

WIRED RECOVERY: peer run recovery center that offers support for anyone dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues; provides certified peer recovery specialists, certified WRAP facilitator, one-on-one peer counseling and WRAP classes; for information call Jackie Scales at (276) 340-5221 or Jeff Roher at (276) 352-8902 or email wiredrecoverypc@gmail.com; meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Stuart United Methodist Church, 108 E. Blue Ridge St., Stuart.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

FARMERS’ MARKET OPEN: shop an win a gift certificate and a tote; vegetables, eggs, meats, baked goods, crafts and more for sale; 8 a.m. to noon, downtown Stuart.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23-24

MEADOWS OF DAN WOMEN’S CLUB CRAFT SHOW: 41st annual sale, crafts must be brought in Thurs., Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for information call (276) 952-6395 or (276) 952-2674; food available: pinto bean plate, hot dogs, ham biscuits, desserts; Fri., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUNSWICK STEW: $6 per quart, ready by 8 a.m., Moorefield Store Volunteer Fire Department.

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY HIKE: guide hike, celebrating the 100th birthday of the National Park Service; easy one-mile hike, bring lunch for a picnic after hike; meet at 10 a.m. behind the visitor center at Rocky Knob Picnic Area, milepost 169, Blue Ridge Parkway.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

HANDY REUNION: for descendants of Sam and Elizabeth Handy, bring a dish to share, meal begins at noon, music to follow; Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

CELEBRATION: of the past achievements of Sycamore Baptist Church, the Buffalo Ridge community and the 100th anniversary of the opening of Blue Ridge Mission School; donation of a wall hanging by the Betsy Ross Miers family containing names of community residents and church members who contributed to the building of the original church building in 1926; photos of the school and more on display; 11 a.m. service, Sycamore Baptist Church.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: noon to 6 p.m., Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Rd., Bassett.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

50-YEAR REUNION: of the Stuart High School class of 1966, 5 to 9 p.m., JEB Stuart Rescue Squad Building, American Legion Rd., Stuart.

FRANCISCO FARMFEST: music, farmers’ market, bake sale, molasses making demonstration, quilting demonstration and show, quilt/table raffle, heritage tobacco equipment and a tying demonstration, brand new tobacco slide; activities for kids; recognition of original members of civic groups, dedication of new walking trail, Little Free Library, and information kiosk; bring chairs; hot dogs available all after noon, barbecue available from 5 to 7 p.m., begins at 1 p.m., on the grounds of Francisco School, 7165 NC 89 West, Westfield, N.C.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

HOMECOMING: 11 a.m., Jesus Saves Baptist Church, Fairystone Park Hwy., pastor: Delmas Rorrer.

SUNDAY-MONDAY, OCTOBER 2-3

REVIVAL: with Bro. Ricky Rogers, special singing, for information call Andy Pack at (276) 694-6653; 7 p.m., Dan River Baptist Church.

SUNDAY-SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2-7

REVIVAL: with Brother Noah Frye, special singing nightly, 7 p.m., Jesus Saves Baptist Church, Fairystone Park Hwy., pastor: Delmas Rorrer.

*****

BOOKMOBILE SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 15: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Elementary School; 2 to 3 p.m., Trinity Christian School.

Monday, September 19: 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Meadows of Dan School; 2:05 to 2:55 p.m., BB&T Bank, Meadows of Dan; 3-5 p.m., Meadows of Dan Baptist Church.

Tuesday, September 20: 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Woolwine Elementary School; 2-3:15 p.m., Rose Window, intersection of Rt. 8 and Rt. 40 (Charity Hwy.); 3:30-4:15 p.m., Charity Primitive Baptist Church; 4:45 to 5 p.m., Roberts Market, Rt. 57.

Wednesday, September 21: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ararat Fellowship Church; 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Lee’s Greenery, Doe Run Church Rd.; 12:45-1:30 p.m., Willis Gap Community Building; 1:45-2:15 p.m., Jeb Stuart Grocery; 2:30-2:45 p.m., gas station across from Blue Ridge Elementary School; 3-3:25 p.m., Mountain View Pentecostal Church; 3:30-4:30 p.m., across from Claudville Post Office; 4:35-5 p.m., Trinity Christian School.

Thursday, September 22: 10:15 to 10:30 p.m., Wildwood Acres—off St. Rd. 694; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hardin Reynolds Memorial School; 2:30-3:30 p.m., Patrick Henry Fire Station; 4 to 5 p.m., Salem United Methodist Church.

*****

PATRICK COUNTY FRIENDS OF TENNIS

Patrick County Friends of Tennis will meet at the DeHart Park courts in Stuart on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for play. Drop by or contact Sharon Smith at (757) 635-6922 or (276) 694-2489 or sks1365@gmail.com for information.

*****

MEADOWS OF DAN JAM

Bring musical instruments or join in to sing—or just bring a chair for music each Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. on the Poor Farmer’s Market stage in Meadows of Dan. Call Zeb Hicks at (276) 952-2670 for information.

*****

MEAL, MINISTRY AND FOOD BANK

Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church has a meal, ministry and a food bank Wednesday nights at the church. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the meal begins at 6 p.m., and the food bank is open after the service (approximately at 7:30 p.m.). Van rides are available for to Wednesday evening and Sunday morning services. Call (276) 694-6357 for information.

*****

CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS

SUPPORT GROUP

Creative Expressions, a support group, meets every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Call or text Sandy Dawson at (276) 692-5504 for the location and information. The meeting is sponsored by Citizens Against Family Violence. The mission is: “Empowering survivors and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault as you heal from the trauma you’ve experienced.”

*****

SIT AND BE FIT

EXERCISE CLASS

Sit and Be Fit, an exercise class taught by Sharon Mason, meets each Friday from noon to 1 p.m. in the meeting room of the Patrick County Library. Call the library at 694-3352 for information.

*****

TAI CHI CLASSES

Tai Chi classes are held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Patrick County Branch Library, 116 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart. There is no fee to participate and the instructor is Sharon Mason. Call (276) 692-4733, or the library at (276) 694-3352, for information.

*****

APPLE BUTTER

SALE

Stuart Baptist Church has apple butter for sale at the church from 10 a.m. to noon at the church office at 108 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart.

*****

GENEALOGICAL

RESEARCH

The Family History Center at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, just south of Eden, N.C., is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Professional consultants are on hand to help people trace their roots for free through a number of genealogical sites. Call (336) 623-7154 or (336) 623-1797 for information/appointment.

*****

MEADOWS OF DAN

ADDICTIONS RECOVERY

SUPPORT GROUP

The Meadows of Dan Addictions Recovery Support Group meets each Monday night at Mayberry Presbyterian Church, 1127 Mayberry Church Rd., at 7 p.m. Meetings include prayer, fellowship, sharing, networking, and the 12-Step Program to assist with a journey of healing and recovery. For information, contact facilitator Felecia Shelor at (540) 593-3062 or fshelor@swva.net.

*****

RIDE TO CHURCH

AVAILABLE

Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church has a van ministry route and will pick up anyone who wants or needs a ride to the church. Call Pastor Kenneth Terry at 930-2673 with questions or to make arrangements.

*****

CHURCH SERVICES

Skyline Pentecostal Holiness Church will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship services each Sunday at 11 a.m. Call (336) 368-2775 for information.

*****

TEEN TIME

KING’S KIDS

Teen Time will be held on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Patrick Springs. The sessions will include Bible lesson, fun, and supper, King’s Kids will be held Sunday nights from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for students in grades kindergarten through seventh for games, lessons, and snacks.

*****

TAI-CHI CLASSES

Tai-Chi classes are taught at The Landmark Center in Stuart each Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Adults and young people are welcome to attend.

*****

SPAGHETTI DINNER

The VFW Post 8467 ladies’ auxiliary will serve an all you can eat meal, which includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drink, on the first Monday of each month from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8467 building, intersection of Rt. 58 and Mabry Mill Rd., Meadows of Dan.

*****

MOPS GROUP MEETING

A Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group for mothers of children ages 0-5 will meet the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 10 a.m. at Creasey’s Chapel United Methodist Church. The group will help mothers to connect with each other and offer support, assist in personal growth and give practical parenting tips. Childcare is provided. Call 634-8950 or visit Facebook page for information.

*****

FLOYD RELIGIOUS

SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

MEETING

Services are held each Sunday at 1199 Christiansburg Pike, Floyd, with worship sharing at 9:30 a.m., meeting for worship at 10 a.m., and Sunday school for children. The church welcomes each person of any age or ability, race or ethnic background, sexual orientation or gender.

*****

PATRICK HENRY

PATRIOTS MEETING

The Patrick Henry Patriots, Patrick County’s chapter of the Tea Party, meet at the Spencer-Penn Centre in Spencer. For information visit www.Facebook.com/patrickhenrypatriots323403935084 or email patrickhenrypatriots@hotmail.com.

*****

AMERICAN LEGION

POST 123 SCHEDULE

American Legion Post 123 and Legion Auxiliary meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, N.C. Sons of the American Legion Squadron 123 meet the second Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the park; American Legion Post 123 Riders meet the last Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the park. American Legion bingo is held every Thursday at the park. Early birds start at 6 p.m.; the main game begins at 7 p.m.

*****

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT

GROUP MEETING

An Alzheimer’s support group will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon at the Landmark Center on Landmark Drive, Stuart. Refreshments will be provided. The program is sponsored by Southern Area Agency on Aging and Home Care and Hospice of Memorial Hospital. Caregivers may call Southern Area Agency on Aging at (276) 632-6442 or toll-free at (800) 468-4571 if they need to arrange care for a family member while attending the support group meeting. This service can be provided through the generosity of the Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group, LLC.

*****

MUSEUM HOURS

The Patrick County Historical Museum hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and by appointment (closed Thursday). Visit the web site at www.patcovahistory.org or email pcvahistory@gmail.com.

*****

SUPPORT GROUP

COUNSELING

Citizens Against Family Violence offers weekly support group counseling for victims, friends and family of sexual and domestic violence. Share with others from similar situations and be supportive of each other, offer solutions and learn ways to make changes. Meetings are held each month in Martinsville; call (276) 632-8701 for information. Patrick County residents should call (276) 692-5504 to get the location and meeting time, which is not disclosed for the safety and privacy of participants.

*****

FOOD BANK

The Patrick County Community Food Bank distributes food boxes on the third Wednesday of each month from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. at its building at 108 Commerce Street, Stuart. Food boxes cannot be taken out by individuals for extended family members or friends. You must be present to obtain a food box, and bring identification with your current physical address. For more information or to volunteer contact the Food Pantry at 694-6300. Contributions may be mailed to Patrick County Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 1304, Stuart, Va., 24171.

*****

JAM SESSION

Jam sessions are held every Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, The Hollow Rd., Ararat. There is no charge for admission, and food and drinks are available. The event is sanctioned by the Crooked Road Heritage Music Trail and all musicians are invited to bring their instruments.

*****

BOOK OF

REVELATIONS CLASS

A series of classes on the Book of Revelations will meet each Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church. Call 694-4757 for information.

*****

BIBLE STUDY

Two Bible study groups meet each Tuesday at Stuart United Methodist Church. The daylight group meets at 9:30 a.m. and the starlight group meets at 7 p.m. For information call 694-3322 or email stuartumc@embarqmail.com.

*****

YARN DONATIONS

NEEDED

Donations of yarn are needed to make prayer shawls for patients in hospitals and nursing homes by a volunteer group from Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. For information, call ß Casagrande at 694-4416.

*****

FAMILY AEROBICS

Free family aerobics classes are held each Monday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Centre in Spencer.

*****

CHARLES AND

ROSE HYLTON

LIBRARY OPEN

The Spencer-Penn Centre invites the public to visit the Charles and Rose Hylton Library. There is no admission charge. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. To visit the library, turn off Hwy. 58 at the Spencer Post Office.

*****

PATRICK HENRY

PHOTOGRAPHY

CLUB

The Patrick Henry Photography Club meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead. No dues or fees are required. The group is open to beginners, amateurs and those experienced in film and/or digital photography. For information call (276) 694-3328, extension 228 or (276) 694-6729 or visit www.angelfire.com/film2/homestead..

*****

WORD OF LIFE

BIBLE STUDY

Word of Life Bible Study will meet each Sunday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Dr. Hall’s barn at 4234 Abram Penn Hwy. in Critz. For information call (276) 694-4591. Turn on Abram Penn Hwy. from Hwy. 58 across from M & M’s Exxon, go about four miles to barn.

*****

SOCRATES CAFÉ

Socrates Café, a freewheeling philosophy discussion group for ordinary people, meets every second Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick County Branch Library, 116 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart. Socrates Café is based on the book Socrates Café: A Fresh Taste of Philosophy by Christopher Phillips. Ask questions, express views or just listen as neighbors explore the burning issues of today. There are no membership requirements or fees. Call (276) 930-4743 for more information.

*****

NARCOTICS

ANONYMOUS,

MARTINSVILLE

Meetings of the New Vision Group of Narcotics Anonymous are held at 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and at noon on Wednesday at various locations in Martinsville. Open topic meetings are held Sundays and Mondays and basic text study meetings are held Tuesdays at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, open topic meetings are held Wednesdays at Passages, 817 Starling Ave., candlelight open topic meetings are held Thursdays and Saturdays at First Presbyterian Church, and meetings with a speaker are held Fridays at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County.

*****

COVERED BRIDGE

SOCIETY

The Covered Bridge Society of Virginia Inc., which is dedicated to preserving and promoting Virginia’s historic timber covered bridges, is seeking new chapters and members in this area. Anyone interested in starting a chapter or who would like to join the society is asked to contact Leola B. Pierce, 4114 Forresthills Dr., Portsmouth, VA 23703; call (757) 484-4404; or email VaBridgeLady@aol.com.

*****

FRIENDLY VISITORS

NEEDED

Southern Area Agency on Aging is looking for volunteers to serve as “friendly visitors” in nursing homes and adult homes. Friendly visitors bring caring and encouragement to people who have few or no visitors. For information call Christine Stoneman at 1-800-468-4571.

*****

SMITH RIVER

TROUT UNLIMITED

MEETINGS

The Smith River Trout Unlimited Chapter #264 meets on the first Thursday of March, June, September and December at 7 p.m. at Raina’s Restaurant in uptown Martinsville. For information, visit www.smithrivertu.com.

*****

NARCOTICS

ANONYMOUS

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are held each Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Horizons Unlimited building, 24141 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Patrick Springs

*****

PRESCHOOL

STORY TIME

Patrick County Branch Library will hold storytime for children ages two to four. The half-hour sessions will meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Call 694-3352 for information.

*****

BIG BROTHER

BIG SISTER

PROGRAM

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Big Brother Big Sister program should call (276) 632-6106.

*****

WILLIS GAP

COMMUNITY MEETING

The Willis Gap Community Center holds membership meeting on the first Monday night of the month at 7 p.m. at 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

*****

STOP DRUG

ADDICTION

If drugs are affecting a family or a friend, log on to www.stopaddiction.com or call 1 (800) 468-6933. Narconon provides answers to drug addiction, provides free assessment, evaluation and referral services to internationally recognized alternative and traditional treatment facilities. When continuing relapse is occurring, call Narconon. Don’t give up. Drug addiction can be overcome.

*****

MY FRIEND’S

CLOSET HOURS

My Friend’s Closet, a ministry of Stuart Presbyterian Church, sells gently worn clothes at affordable prices. The store at 131 N. Main Street, Stuart, is open Mondays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Call 694-4710 for information.

*****

EMS SPECIAL

TRAINING SESSIONS

EMS providers may receive category one or two continuing education credits by attending classes each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Smith River Rescue Squad Building.

*****

HONOR GUARD

NEEDS MEMBERS

The Patrick County Veterans’ Memorial Honor Guard is looking for new members. All honorably discharged veterans are welcome to join. The honor guard meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at American Legion Post 105 building. For information contact Richard Cox at (276) 930-3265 or (276) 340-1618.

*****

AMERICAN LEGION

MEMBERSHIP ELIGIBILITY

Virginia Legionnaire advises that with the enactment of Public Law 105-110, the start date of Vietnam service has been moved to February 28, 1961, opening membership in the American Legion to any veteran of that conflict, regardless of where he or she served.

*****

PRAYER TIME

The altar and doors of the First Christian Disciple of Christ Church will be open each Monday at noon for anyone to come in to pray together. The church is located on Forest Lane in Stuart, pastor, Roger Hagwood; Sheila T. Thomas, coordinator.

*****

MOBILE

RECYCLING UNIT

A mobile recycling unit will be at the following locations from late Friday afternoon until early Monday morning: Blue Ridge Elementary School: first and third Saturday and Sunday of each month; Hardin Reynolds Elementary School: first and third Saturday and Sunday of each month; Mountain Top Park, Meadows of Dan: second and fourth Saturday and Sunday of each month; Woolwine Elementary School: second and fourth Saturday and Sunday of each month; and Willis Gap Community Center, Friday through Sunday on the third weekend. For more information, call the Patrick County Administrator’s Office at 694-6094.

*****

YOUTH NIGHT

Fairway Baptist Church will hold Youth Night each Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for ages 6-19. The church is located on Rt. 57 west of Bassett.

*****

AMERICAN LEGION

SEEKS MEMBERS

The American Legion Patrick Post 105 reminds all honorably discharged male and female veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who served during periods of armed conflict that they may qualify to become local post member-Legionnaires. The group welcomes new members and applications are available at all American Legion posts.

*****

TO VETERANS

Both local V.F.W. Posts wish to remind all honorably discharged male and female veterans of Armed Forces of the United States that if they served outside the U.S. in armed conflicts and earned campaign medals that they are likely to qualify for membership. Applications are available at all VFW Posts, or call 952-2362.

*****

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Patrick County Department of Social Services is seeking volunteers for transportation services. Reimbursement: 24¢ per mile. Call 694-3328 for more information.

*****

MILITARY HONORS FOR

FUNERAL OF VETERAN

Military honors are available for the funeral of all honorably discharged veterans of the. Armed Forces at the request of the family of the deceased, through the funeral director, or by direct contact with the local Post Commanders of The American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.

*****

DAN RIVER

ARTMARKET

The Dan River Art Market in Danbury is open Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sat. and Sun., 1 to 5 p.m. Membership open to artists and craftsmen from Stokes, Rockingham, Surry and Forsyth Counties in N.C., plus Patrick County. Interested members and volunteers should contact the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-2808 for more information.

*****

SENIOR CITIZEN

CALL-IN PROGRAM

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Department has implemented a Senior Citizen Call-In Program for elderly individuals living alone. Under the free program, senior citizens call the sheriff’s department each morning before 9 a.m. to report that they are not sick or injured. If the call is not received, the dispatcher will call the senior citizen and send someone to the home if necessary. If you are interested in enrolling, please call the sheriff’s office at 694-3161 and request that a form be mailed to

