Shultz to conduct tennis clinic

Brenda Schultz, former Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) player, will conduct a tennis clinic for the Patrick County Friends of Tennis at Patrick County High School Saturday, September 17, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. From 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., she will conduct a clinic for the for the PCHS girls tennis team.

Schultz-McCarthy has graciously offered this opportunity at no cost.

She is a Dutch player who started playing tennis at the age of nine years old. Besides being once ranked at #9 (Venus Williams is currently ranked #6) she is probably best known for her fast serve, 130 mph. She holds 16 WTA titles and is a two time Olympian.

She married American football player Sean McCarthy in 1995. They are committed to helping players of all sports and families live the TEDS way (Think, Eat, Do, Serve). More information on TEDS can be found on brendaschultztennis.com.

Please come out to watch or participate on the 17th. Contact Sharon Smith for more information at (757) 635-6922 or sks1365@gmail.com.