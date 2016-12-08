The Ararat Home Alone Dinner was held Saturday, November 19 at the Ararat Ruritan Building. Coordinated by Joseph M. Easter, pastor of Hunters Chapel Assembly, the meal included turkey, stuffing, gravy, green beans, yams, roll, dessert, and drink. Meals were served at the Ruritan Building; take-out plates by Lori Easter and Sandy Cockerham were also available. Around 200 meals were served. Pictured (left to right) are kitchen helpers Anna E. Jones, Kenneth Vaught, Pastor Joseph M Easter, Christy Hill Bennett and Kitty Easter. (Not pictured: Vanessa Vaught, Ronda Easter, Odell and Patti Pack, Mary Dellenback Hill, Ashton Young, Helen Dawson, and two small helpers, Ithica and Willow Vaught.)
Clark Gas & Oil Co. has provided donations over the past 1-1/2 years to 16 students who received gas card assistance allowing them to travel to Official GED testing centers to take the GED Test. Out of the 16 students, 12 of them received their GED certificates. Pictured (left to right) are: Blair Clark, Clark Gas & Oil, Co.; Savannah Shelton, November GED graduate; Leigh Ann Hazelwood, Patrick County Adult Education coordinator; and Anna Lester of Clark Gas & Oil, Co.