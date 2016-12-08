Cohen-Mangrum

Share This





















Dr. Courtney Cohen and James Mangrum were united in marriage on Saturday, October 15, at five o’clock in the afternoon at Summer Moon in Corolla, N.C. The ceremony officiant was the Rev. Danny Gilley of Bassett.

The wedding was held outside with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop. During the ceremony, the couple placed mementos of their journey in a memory box to be opened on their tenth wedding anniversary.

Music was provided by Graham Outten with Acoustic Nights.

The bride is the daughter of Robert and Donna Cohen of Lake Luzerne, N.Y. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. Stanley Cohen and Leanore Cohen of Bethesda, Md., and the late James Childs and Alice Childs of Vienna.

The bridegroom is the son of Bobby and Amy Mangrum of Woolwine. He is the grandson of the late Bobby J. Mangrum and Winifred Mangrum of Stuart, and Hubert and Evadell Lyon of Woolwine.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride was escorted by her father. She wore a strapless gown of satin and white Chantilly lace. The gown featured hand-embroidered designs with pearls at the waistline and a scalloped semi-cathedral train. She carried a bouquet of ivory calla lilies with blue thistle, dusty miller, and alstroemeria in a hand-wrapped style.

Maid of honor was Dr. Amanda Shea of Spreeufer, Berlin. Bridesmaids were Karlie Herbert of Frederick, Md.; Tessa Ayala of Woodbridge, sister of the bride; and Sarah Cohen of Fairfax, sister of the bride. The maid of honor and bridesmaids wore full-length satin and chiffon gowns in the waterfall color and carried bouquets of ivory calla lilies with blue thistle, dusty miller, and alstroemeria.

Flower girls were Emma Kilby and Maddie Kilby, both of Kingsville, Md., nieces of the bride, Alyssa Jones of Roanoke, niece of the bridegroom; and Faith Ayala of Woodbridge, niece of the bride. They wore tea-length, white chiffon dresses accented with a waterfall colored satin ribbon, and carried pails of ivory rose petals.

Best man was Kyle Cockram of Portland, Ore. Groomsmen were Dr. Andrew Herbert of Frederick; Aaron Darby of Daleville, and Steven Ferguson of Fincastle.

Ushers were James Kilby of Kingsville, brother of the bride, and Anthony Jones of Roanoke, brother-in-law of the bridegroom. Ring bearer was Noah Jones of Roanoke, nephew of the bridegroom.

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a seated dinner and reception at Summer Moon.

The bride earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Virginia Tech and is a research scientist in viral immunology at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Frederick.

The bridegroom earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. He is a civil engineer for McDonough, Bolyard and Peck in Columbia, Md.

Following a honeymoon in Ireland, the couple will reside in New Market, Md.

Couple honored

On the eve of the wedding, the bridegroom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Red Sky Café in Duck, N.C.