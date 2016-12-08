Cub Scouts receive awards

Share This





















Cub Scout Pack 69 held an awards ceremony and Thanksgiving celebration at the John D. Hooker Building and presented scouts with awards earned thus far this year.

Cub Scouts have the opportunity to earn both required and elective recognition devices as they work toward their ranks. Awards received included, but were not limited to, Duty to God, Cast Iron Chef, First Responder, Grin and Bear It, Paws on the Path, Digging in the Past, Germs Alive, Summertime Awards, and Outdoor Activity Awards.

They also can earn recognition for additional elective adventures they choose to complete beyond those required for their rank. The awards are a great way to help fulfill the aims of Scouting—build character, develop citizenship, and encourage mental and physical fitness.

Through a variety of subjects, the scouts stretch children’s minds and abilities by exploring the wonders of science, learning about the world, and expanding skills in new areas.