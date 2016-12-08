Empowerment through group peer counseling

Share This





















The Disability Rights and Resource Center is pleased to announce its new program for people who live with spinal cord injuries in the West Piedmont Region which serves the counties of Franklin, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania; cities of Danville and Martinsville.

The DRRC received a grant from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation to empower people with spinal cord Injuries to participate in community events, develop or continue a life of independence, receive professional education and training by participating in relevant workshops, and to participate in individual and group peer counseling activities.

Hear from professionals; learn about problem-solving, exercise options and counseling options; participate in activities in sports and theatre; and gather information and resources.

The goal is to impact the lives of a minimum of 50 people with SCI and their families and care-givers. They are invited to be a part of the next event/meeting. For details, contact the office at (540)482-0752 or bmagill@drrcva.org or pcobler@drrcva.org.